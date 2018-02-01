Boeing projects slow revenue growth for 2018, improving margins in all segements

Boeing announced (31-Jan-2018) its outlook for 2018 and confirmed it is adopting two new accounting standards, as previously planned, in 1Q2018. Full year outlook:
- Revenue: USD96.0 to USD98.0 billion;
- GAAP earnings per share: USD15.90 to USD16.10;
- Core earnings per share: USD13.80 to USD14.00;
- Operating cash flow: Around USD15.0 billion;
- Boeing Commercial Airplanes:
- Revenue: USD59.5 to USD60.5 billion;
- Operating Margin: Greater than 11.0%;
- Commercial aircraft deliveries: 810 to 815 (2017: 763);
- Boeing Global Services:
- Revenue: USD15.0 to USD15.5 billion;
- Operating Margin: Around 15.5%;
- Boeing Capital:
- Portfolio size: Stable at USD3.0 billion;
- Revenue: USD200 million;
- Pre tax earnings: Around USD50 million:
- Research & Development expenditure: USD3.7 billion;
- Capital expenditures: Around USD2.2 billion;
- Pension expense: Around USD100 million;
- Effective tax rate: Around 16%. [more - original PR]