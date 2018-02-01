Loading
1-Feb-2018 12:55 PM

Boeing projects slow revenue growth for 2018, improving margins in all segements

Boeing announced (31-Jan-2018) its outlook for 2018 and confirmed it is adopting two new accounting standards, as previously planned, in 1Q2018. Full year outlook:

  • Revenue: USD96.0 to USD98.0 billion;
  • GAAP earnings per share: USD15.90 to USD16.10;
  • Core earnings per share: USD13.80 to USD14.00;
  • Operating cash flow: Around USD15.0 billion;
  • Boeing Commercial Airplanes:
    • Revenue: USD59.5 to USD60.5 billion;
    • Operating Margin: Greater than 11.0%;
    • Commercial aircraft deliveries: 810 to 815 (2017: 763);
  • Boeing Global Services:
    • Revenue: USD15.0 to USD15.5 billion;
    • Operating Margin: Around 15.5%;
  • Boeing Capital:
    • Portfolio size: Stable at USD3.0 billion;
    • Revenue: USD200 million;
    • Pre tax earnings: Around USD50 million:
  • Research & Development expenditure: USD3.7 billion;
  • Capital expenditures: Around USD2.2 billion;
  • Pension expense: Around USD100 million;
  • Effective tax rate: Around 16%.  [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More