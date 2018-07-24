Boeing projects demand for 790,000 pilots over the next 20 years

Boeing released (23-Jul-2018) its '2018 Pilot & Technician Outlook', projecting demand for 790,000 pilots over the next 20 years. According to Boeing, this represents "double the current workforce and the most significant demand in the outlook's nine year history". Boeing said the demand is being driven by an anticipated doubling of the global commercial aircraft fleet as well as record high air travel demand and a tightening labor supply. Boeing VP of training and professional services Keith Cooper stated: "Despite strong global air traffic growth, the aviation industry continues to face a pilot labor supply challenge, raising concern about the existence of a global pilot shortage in the near-term". Boeing also noted the maintenance technician demand decreased slightly from 648,000 to 622,000, primarily due to longer maintenance intervals for new aircraft. In addition, demand for commercial cabin crew increased slightly from 839,000 to 858,000, due to changes in fleet mix, regulatory requirements, denser seat configurations and multi-cabin configurations that offer more personalised service. [more - original PR]