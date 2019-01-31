31-Jan-2019 12:55 PM
Boeing projects ~10% revenue growth for 2019, around 900 commercial aircraft deliveries
Boeing released (30-Jan-2019) the following outlook for 2019:
- Revenue: USD109.5 - USD111.5 billion;
- GAAP earnings per share: USD21.90 - USD22.10;
- Core earnings per share: USD19.90 - USD20.10;
- Operating cash flow: USD17.0 - USD17.5 billion;
- Commercial Airplanes:
- Deliveries: 895 to 905 aircraft;
- Revenue: USD64.5 - USD65.5 billion;
- Operating margin: 14.5% - 15.0%.
- Defense, Space & Security:
- Revenue: USD26.5 - USD27.5 billion;
- Operating margin: >11.0%.
- Global services:
- Revenue: USD18.5 - USD19.0 billion;
- Operating margin: >15.0%.
- Commercial Airplanes:
- Boeing Capital portfolio size: Stable;
- Research and development: ~USD4.1 billion;
- Capital expenditures: ~USD2.3 billion;
- Effective tax rate: 16%. [more - original PR]