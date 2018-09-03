Become a CAPA Member
3-Sep-2018 9:35 AM

Boeing: Production of new 737 MAX 10 landing gear starts on schedule

Boeing reported (30-Aug-2018) production of components for the very first Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft is underway. The airframe includes a new levered design solution for its main landing gear, which is the primary difference compared to other 737 MAX family aircraft models. The design incorporated a lever that allows the landing gear to grow taller upon takeoff, and a shrinking mechanism that helps the gear retract to fit into the existing wheel well. UTC Aerospace Systems began production of the main landing gear on schedule on 20-Aug-2018. [more - original PR]

