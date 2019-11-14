14-Nov-2019 10:12 AM
Boeing produces 322 737 MAXs since grounding in Mar-2019
CAPA Fleet Database, on reconciliation of the Boeing Oct-2019 orders and delivery sheet, confirmed (14-Nov-2019) Boeing has produced 322 737 MAX aircraft for 66 operators during the type's grounding from 15-Mar-2019 to 13-Nov-2019. The major end operators of the aircraft produced are Southwest Airlines with 24 aircraft, China Southern Airlines (19), United Airlines (13), Turkish Airlines (12), Air Canada (11), Gol (11), SpiceJet (11) and American Airlines (10).