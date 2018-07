Boeing reached (19-Jul-2018) more than 100 net orders for the 787 for 2018, including orders announced during the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. 71 customers have purchased nearly 1400 Boeing 787 aircraft, with half of the customers having placed follow-on orders. Boeing stated the 787 will be the fastest selling widebody to pass 1400 orders when all commitments are finalised. [more - original PR]