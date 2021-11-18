Become a CAPA Member
18-Nov-2021 9:19 AM

Boeing partners with Kenya Airways to support Fahari Innovation Hub

Boeing partnered (16-Nov-2021) with Kenya Airways to support the carrier's Fahari Innovation Hub, a physical workspace centre which seeks to support aviation innovation and development in collaboration with industry entrepreneurs. Boeing will provide software, hardware, furnishing and other essential requirements to the hub. Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa president Kuljit Ghata-Aura stated: "The industry has been through a tough two years, but it is resilient and promises to become even more competitive and complex. We have the opportunity to enable new entrants that think outside of our norm and consider new approaches to our business". [more - original PR]

