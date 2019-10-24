Become a CAPA Member
24-Oct-2019 10:09 AM

Boeing operating profit down 44% in 3Q2019, affecting by loss in commercial airplanes

Boeing reported (23-Oct-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2019:

  • Revenue: USD19,980 million, -20.5% year-on-year;
    • Commercial Airplanes: USD8249 million, -41.4%;
  • Operating profit (loss): USD1259 million, -43.5%;
    • Commercial Airplanes: (USD40 million), compared to a profit of USD2033 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): USD1167 million, -50.6%;
  • Commercial Airplanes deliveries: 62, -67.4%;
  • Total backlog: USD470,225 million;
    • Commercial airplanes: USD387,397 million;
  • Total assets: USD132,598 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD9763 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD136,407 million. [more - original PR]

