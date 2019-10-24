24-Oct-2019 10:09 AM
Boeing operating profit down 44% in 3Q2019, affected by loss in Commercial Airplanes
Boeing reported (23-Oct-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2019:
- Revenue: USD19,980 million, -20.5% year-on-year;
- Commercial Airplanes: USD8249 million, -41.4%;
- Operating profit (loss): USD1259 million, -43.5%;
- Commercial Airplanes: (USD40 million), compared to a profit of USD2033 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): USD1167 million, -50.6%;
- Commercial Airplanes deliveries: 62, -67.4%;
- Total backlog: USD470,225 million;
- Commercial Airplanes: USD387,397 million;
- Total assets: USD132,598 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD9763 million;
- Total liabilities: USD136,407 million. [more - original PR]