25-Sep-2017 1:30 AM

Boeing 737 MAX opening trans Atlantic opportunities with 180 ETOPS capabilities

Boeing stated (22-Sep-2017) the 737 MAX 8's greater range compared to the propitious generation of aircraft and its certification for 180 Extended Operations (ETOPS) means operators can conduct flights on routes that are three hours from land. The manufacturer reported 737 MAX operators "are already taking advantage of this capability, offering passengers more nonstop routes and introducing new flights between new city pairs". Examples of new city pairs include:

