Boeing: Once FAA information requests addressed, 737 MAX certification flight will be scheduled

Boeing issued (23-May-2019) a formal statement on the US FAA's global regulators meeting on the 737 MAX. The company stated it appreciates the FAA's leadership in "taking this important step in bringing global regulators together to share information and discuss the safe return to service of the 737 MAX". Boeing reported that once it has addressed information requests from the FAA, it will be ready to schedule a certification test flight and submit final certification documentation. [more - original PR]