Okay Airways announces order for 15 737 MAX aircraft

Okay Airways and Boeing announced (20-Jun-2017) an order for 15 737 MAX aircraft, valued at USD1.8 billion at current list prices. The order consists of eight 737 MAX 10s and seven 737 MAX 8s. Okay Airways becomes one of the launch customers of the 737 MAX 10. This order will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies are cleared. The airline also signed a MoU for five 787-9s as part of its long-term fleet strategy and expansion. The Boeing Company vice chairman Ray Conner commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Okay as a launch customer of the 737 MAX 10 and a new customer of the 787-9 Dreamliner... We also appreciate Okay's reaffirmation of additional 737 MAX 8s". [more - original PR]