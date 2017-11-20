Loading
20-Nov-2017 12:21 PM

Boeing notes delivery of Hainan Airlines' first 737 MAX

Boeing Airplanes‏, via its official Twitter account, confirmed (18-Nov-2017) the impending delivery of Hainan Airlines' first 737 MAX on 19-Nov-2017, tweeting: "Another new bird leaves its nest! This is the first #737MAX for @HainanAirlines and the 40th MAX delivery this year".

