Norwegian receives first two 737 MAX 8s

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA announced (29-Jun-2017) the delivery of its first two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from Boeing, becoming the first European carrier to take delivery of the 737 MAX. CEO Bjørn Kjos stated "we are overjoyed" with the delivery, adding: "We are the first European airline to operate" the aircraft type which "allows us to open up new, unserved routes" between Europe and America whilst "also provide our passengers with a quieter onboard experience". The aircraft's fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions are expected to enable the carrier to offer more affordable transatlantic fares. The carrier has 108 unfilled orders for the aircraft type and 19 orders for 787-9s. [more - original PR]