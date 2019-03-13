Boeing: No basis to issue new guidance to 737 MAX operators, safety remains the priority

Boeing, in a statement on 737 MAX operations, stated (12-Mar-2019) safety is the company's "number one priority and we have full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX". The manufacture noted regulatory agencies and customers "have made decisions that they believe are most appropriate for their home markets", responding to decisions by civil aviation authorities (CAA) in multiple countries to ground the 737 MAX. Boeing stated it will continue to engage with CAAs to ensure they have the information needed to have confidence in operating their fleets. It noted the US FAA is not mandating any further action at this time and based on the information currently available, Boeing does not have any basis to issue new guidance to operators. [more - original PR]