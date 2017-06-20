Monarch Airlines orders 15 additional 737 MAX 8s

Monarch Airlines and Boeing announced (19-Jun-2017) an order for 15 additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft, valued at USD1.7 billion at current list prices. The order, previously attributed to unidentified buyers on Boeing's website, increases Monarch Airline's 737 MAX fleet from 30 to 45 aircraft. Monarch Airlines also agreed with a lessor to take 13 aircraft for lease back to the carrier. Monarch Airlines CEO Andrew Swaffield said: "By the end of 2022, Monarch will have a completely new, modern fleet which will transform both the airline and the customer experience. The highly fuel-efficient fleet will also help Monarch reduce its environmental impact and add GBP100 million-a-year to our bottom line from lower fuel and servicing costs". [more - original PR]