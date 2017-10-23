Boeing and MHI announce renewed agreement, including 787 cost reduction

Boeing and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) announced (23-Oct-2017) an agreement to strengthen collaboration, including efforts to reduce costs in MHI production of wings for the 787 and joint studies of advanced aerostructure technologies for future-generation commercial aircraft. MHI manufactures 787 composite wings at its factory in Nagoya. The agreement aims to enable sales by pursuing increased efficiency in MHI's production system and its supply chain through lean production methods, automation and other activities. MHI's work statement for Boeing Commercial Airplanes also includes fuselage sections for the 767, 777 and 777X programs. [more - original PR]