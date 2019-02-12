Boeing: Middle East requires 3000 commercial aircraft over next 20 years

Boeing issued (11-Feb-2019) the following projections for the Middle East aviation services market:

USD745 billion required in aviation services through 2037 to keep pace with passenger and freight traffic;

The Middle East will drive more than 8% of global demand for aviation services, growing at 4.6% p/a;

3000 commercial aircraft required in the region over the next 20 years, which will more than triple the existing fleet.

60,000 pilots, 63,000 technicians and 95,000 cabin crew will be needed in the region over the next 20 years.

Boeing SVP of commercial sales and marketing Ihssane Mounir stated the Middle East is "an unmatched location to connect the growing markets of Asia, Europe and Africa", which "feeds the appetite in the region for new commercial airplanes and the services to operate and maintain those jets". [more - original PR]