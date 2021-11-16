Boeing market outlook again highlights Asia Pacific growth

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled 'Boeing Outlook Reinforces Asia-Pacific Growth Potential', stated (14-Nov-2021) Boeing's latest market outlook again highlights how traffic flows within Asia Pacific, and between this region and others, will grow in significance over the 20 year forecast period. While the Asia Pacific travel sector may be recovering more slowly in the short term, in the long term it is projected to grow much faster than in any other region, according to Boeing. This will no doubt factor into the strategic planning of a wide range of travel and aviation businesses. Aircraft delivery estimates show that Asia Pacific will be the key marketplace for Boeing and other manufacturers. [more - CAPA Analysis]