Malindo Air takes delivery of first 737 MAX 8
Malindo Air received (16-May-2017) the first Boeing 737 MAX 8 at Boeing's Seattle Delivery Centre. The aircraft is the fifth on lease from Avolon to Malindo Air. The airline will be the first to place the 737 MAX into commercial service. Avolon has commitments for another 60 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft for delivery through to 2021. Malindo Air CEO Chandran Rama Muthy said: "These new aircraft will allow us to go to further destinations and will play a key role in providing lower air fares to our customers". Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister said: "This airplane will change the face of the single-aisle market". The 737 MAX is the fastest selling aircraft in Boeing's history. [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - Avolon] [more - CAPA Analysis]