Malaysia Airlines converts eight 737 MAX orders to 787-9s, adds options for eight MAX 8s

Malaysia Airlines and Boeing signed (12-Sep-2017) a MoU for the conversion of eight 737 MAX aircraft from the airline's existing order to 787-9s and purchase rights for eight additional 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The agreement also includes Boeing's Global Fleet Care service to maintain the airline's current and future Boeing aircraft. The agreement will be posted on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once finalised. Malaysia Airlines CEO Peter Bellew said: "New widebody aircraft are a key to making Malaysia Airlines a premium airline offering a five star product again. The extraordinary range of the 787-9 gives an ability to operate to any point in Europe and some USA destinations in the future from Kuala Lumpur". [more - original PR]