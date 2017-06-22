Malaysia Airlines orders 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft

Malaysia Airlines converted (21-Jun-2017) 10 current Boeing 737 MAX orders to the new 737 MAX 10 variant. Like other MAX models, the MAX 10 will use CFM International LEAP-1B engines. Malaysia Airlines MD and CEO Peter Bellew said: "We are very excited to announce our conversion of some of our 737 MAX 8s to 737 MAX 10s... As competition and our business continue to grow, the superior efficiency and additional capacity of the 737 MAX 10 will allow us to keep differentiating ourselves". [more - original PR]