25-Apr-2019 11:56 AM
Boeing making 'steady progress on the path to final certification' for 737 MAX software update
Boeing reported (23-Apr-2019) it is "making steady progress on the path to final certification" for the software update for the 737 MAX. The OEM has conducted more than 135 test and production aircraft flights with the complete software update. The company stated it continues to work closely with global regulators and airline partners to comprehensively test the software and finalise a "robust" package of training and educational resources. [more - original PR]