Boeing making 'steady' progress on MCAS update certification, completes official engineering flight

Boeing CEO, president and chairman Dennis Muilenburg, in his 2019 address to shareholders, reported (29-Apr-2019) the company is "making steady progress on the path to certification" of the software update for the 737 MAX Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS). Boeing has performed 146 737 MAX flights totaling roughly 246 hours of air time with the updated software, including the official engineering test flight of the software. Mr Muilenburg also reported nearly 90% of the more than 50 MAX operators have experienced that software update themselves during a simulator session. [more - original PR]