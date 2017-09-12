Loading
Boeing: Low cost and good service is a winning business model

Boeing MD marketing for Latin America, Africa and Caribbean Kemp Harker, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (11-Sep-2017) there is room for many different business models in the airline industry and every airline has to strive for lower cost to be successful. In Latin America, he sees a place for both low cost airlines, which are growing in the region and traditional network airlines. "If you focus on having low cost and good service, than you have a winning model", Mr Harker said.

