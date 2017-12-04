LOT Polish Airlines takes delivery of first 737 MAX

LOT Polish Airlines confirmed (01/02-Dec-2017) the delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on long term lease from Air Lease Corporation (ALC). The aircraft is also ALC's first 737 MAX and was sourced from ALC's order book with Boeing. The aircraft is the first 737 MAX to operate in Central and Eastern Europe. LOT plans to expand its fleet with six 737 MAX 8s from ALC and four 787-9 aircraft by the end of 2019. ALC has ordered 130 737 MAX aircraft in total. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]
4-Dec-2017 7:49 AM