Boeing logs no new orders in Apr-2020, suffers 108 737 MAX order cancellations

CAPA Fleet Database, on analysis of Boeing's orders and deliveries for Apr-2020, reported (12-May-2020) the manufacturer secured no new commercial aircraft orders in the month. The company also suffered 108 order cancellations for the month, comprising:

CDB Leasing cancelled orders for 29 737 MAX;

cancelled orders for 29 737 MAX; GECAS cancelled orders for 69 737 MAX;

cancelled orders for 69 737 MAX; An 'Unidentified Commercial Customer' cancelled orders for 10 737 MAX.

Boeing gross orders for 2019 totalled 49 aircraft, with net orders at -255 aircraft after cancellations.