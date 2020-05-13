Become a CAPA Member
13-May-2020

Boeing logs no new orders in Apr-2020, suffers 108 737 MAX order cancellations

CAPA Fleet Database, on analysis of Boeing's orders and deliveries for Apr-2020, reported (12-May-2020) the manufacturer secured no new commercial aircraft orders in the month. The company also suffered 108 order cancellations for the month, comprising:

  • CDB Leasing cancelled orders for 29 737 MAX;
  • GECAS cancelled orders for 69 737 MAX;
  • An 'Unidentified Commercial Customer' cancelled orders for 10 737 MAX.

Boeing gross orders for 2019 totalled 49 aircraft, with net orders at -255 aircraft after cancellations. 

