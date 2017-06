Lion Air Group and Boeing announced (19-Jun-2017) a commitment for 50 737 MAX 10 aircraft, valued at USD6.24 billion at list prices. Lion Group subsidiary Malindo Air was the first airline to operate the 737 MAX 8 and the group is the launch customer for the 737 MAX 9. Boeing stated "The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever". [more - original PR]