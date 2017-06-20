Boeing launches 230 seat 737 MAX 10 with orders and commitments for 240 aircraft

Boeing announced (19-Jun-2017) the launch of the 737 MAX 10 at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The aircraft is a 66 inch stretch of the 737 MAX 9, offering seating for an additional 10 passengers and powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines. The aircraft features 188 seats in two class configuration and up to 230 seats in single class configuration. Boeing announced it has received more than 240 orders and commitments from more than 10 customers for the new aircraft. The aircraft will include levered main landing gear, along with a variable exit limit rating mid-exit door, a lighter flat aft pressure bulkhead and a modified wing for low speed drag reduction. Boeing reported the aircraft will deliver 5% lower trip costs and 5% lower seat-mile costs "over competing models". [more - original PR]