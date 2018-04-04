Boeing, Jet Airways announce new order for 75 737 MAX aircraft

Jet Airways and Boeing announced (04-Apr-2018) a new order for 75 737 MAX aircraft. Jet Airways' partnership with Boeing goes back 25 years with the carrier announcing its first order for 75 MAX aircraft in 2015. The newest order adds 75 more MAXs to support the airline's future expansion. Jet Airways is set to take direct delivery of its first MAX aircraft later in 2018. [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - Jet Airways]