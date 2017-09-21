Boeing, Japan Airlines announces order for four 787-8s

Japan Airlines and Boeing announced (20-Sep-2017) an order for four 787-8 aircraft. The order, which was previously listed on the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website attributed to an unidentified customer, is valued at more than USD900 million at current list prices and will expand JAL's 787 fleet to 49 aircraft. JAL president Yoshiharu Ueki stated: "This order for additional 787 Dreamliners, is a key part of our strategy as we look to bolster our existing route network and strengthen our position ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo". Japan Airlines currently operates the second largest 787 fleet globally, with 34 aircraft. The carrier is expected to receive its 35th 787, a 787-9 during the week of 18-Sep-2017. With this new order, Japan Airlines' 787 fleet include 29 787-8s and 20 787-9s. [more - original PR]