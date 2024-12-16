Boeing issues WARN notices affecting more than 500 employees during early Dec-2024
Background ✨
Boeing announced significant layoffs across multiple states in late 2024, following a series of extensive job cuts earlier in the year. In November 2024, the company issued WARN filings affecting over 5600 employees, including 2206 layoffs in Washington effective 20-Dec-2024 and an additional 2192 layoffs from 17-Jan-20251. Boeing has been implementing workforce reductions globally since 2023, focusing on finance and HR departments, and outsourcing a portion of roles2.