Boeing issues statement on proposed US-China tariffs

Boeing issued (05-Apr-2018) a statement on "proposed tariffs and the importance of aerospace to economic prosperity" following an announcement by China that it will be imposing retaliatory tariffs against certain US product categories. Boeing stated it is confident that dialogue continues and that while both governments "have outlined positions that could do harm to the global aerospace industry, neither has yet imposed these drastic measures". Boeing said it will continue its efforts to "proactively engage both governments and build on the recent assurances by US and Chinese leaders that productive talks are ongoing". [more - original PR]