28-Oct-2019 7:54 AM
Boeing issues statement on Lion Air Flight 610 investigation final report from Indonesia's KNKT
Boeing issued (25-Oct-2019) the following statements regarding the release of the final investigation report of Lion Air Flight 610 by Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT):
- Boeing experts, working as technical advisors to the US National Transportation Safety Board, have supported the KNKT investigation. Boeing engineers have worked with the US FAA and other regulators to make software updates and other changes, taking into account the information from the KNKT's investigation;
- Boeing is "addressing the KNKT's safety recommendations, and taking actions to enhance the safety of the 737 MAX to prevent the flight control conditions that occurred in this accident from ever happening again" said Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg;
- Since the Lion Air accident, the 737 MAX and its software are undergoing an "unprecedented" level of global regulatory oversight, testing and analysis. This includes simulator sessions and test flights, regulatory analysis of documents, reviews by regulators and independent experts and certification requirements;
- Over the past several months Boeing has been making changes to the 737 MAX. Most significantly, Boeing redesigned the way Angle of Attack (AoA) sensors work with the manoeuvring characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) flight control software feature. Going forward, MCAS will compare information from both AoA sensors before activating, adding a new layer of protection. In addition, MCAS will now only turn on if both AoA sensors agree, will only activate once in response to erroneous AOA, and will always be subject to a maximum limit that can be overridden with the control column;
- Boeing is updating crew manuals and pilot training, designed to ensure every pilot has all of the information they need to fly the 737 MAX safely.