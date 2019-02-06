Boeing invests in Aerion supersonic business jet development and design company

Boeing announced (05-Feb-2019) a partnership with Aerion, including a "significant investment" in Aerion to accelerate technology development and aircraft design, and unlock supersonic air travel for new markets. Boeing will provide engineering, manufacturing and flight test resources, as well as strategic vertical content, to bring Aerion's AS2 supersonic business jet to market. The proposed AS2 is designed to fly at speeds up to Mach 1.4, offering a 70% speed advantage compared to current business jets. The AS2 is slated for first flight in 2023. [more - original PR]