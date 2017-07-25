Boeing forecasts demand for 1.2m pilots and technicians by 2036

Boeing released (24-Jul-2017) its 2017 Pilot and Technician Outlook, projecting demand for more than 1.2 million pilots and technicians over the next 20 years. The 2017 outlook is an increase of 3.2% for pilots over the 2016 outlook, and a decrease in the need for airline maintenance technicians (4.6%), primarily driven by the reduction in maintenance hours required by new aircraft. Between 2017 and 2036, the world's commercial aviation industry will require approximately:

637,000 new commercial airline pilots;

648,000 new commercial airline maintenance technicians;

839,000 new cabin crew members. [more - original PR]