17-Jul-2018 8:23 AM
Boeing Global Services announces USD2.1bn in contracts and orders on Farnborough Day 1
Boeing Global Services announced (16-Jul-2018) services orders and agreements worth up to USD2.1 billion at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. The contracts and agreements span commercial and government customers and bridge four capability areas, including supply chain; engineering, modifications and maintenance; digital aviation and analytics; and training and professional services. Customer orders and agreements include:
- Atlas Air: Agreement for 20 landing gear exchanges for its 747-8F fleet. Covers overhauled and certified landing gear from an exchange pool maintained by Boeing, with stocked components and supporting parts shipping within 24 hours;
- Emirates: Agreement to use optimised maintenance program (OMP) for a fleet of 150 777-300ER, 777-200LR and 777-300 aircraft. OMP, a Boeing AnalytX-powered product, delivers customised maintenance programmes;
- EVA Airways: Agreement for a number of key products including component services for its 787 fleet, and quick engine change solutions. EVA also renewed Jeppesen's charting and electronic flight bag (EFB) products for 10 years;
- Hawaiian Airlines: Agreement for EFB services across its 717, 767 and A330 and A321 fleet;
- Malindo Air: Long term partnership agreement with Jeppesen to offer dispatcher training services at its operations centre in Kuala Lumpur. The programme is open to students across the aviation market. It provides the foundation for multiple aviation career opportunities available with a dispatcher licence;
- Okay Airlines: Signed on to use Airplane Health Management (AHM) for its 737 MAX fleet. About 65% of all 737 MAX aircraft delivered so far are enrolled in Boeing AHM, which offers predictive analytics supporting maintenance and engineering;
- Primera Air: "Significant services order" to be announced on 17-Jul-2018;
- WestJet: Signed on for Airplane Health Management, becoming the 100th customer;
- Xiamen Airlines: "Key digital order" to be signed on 17-Jul-2018. [more - original PR]