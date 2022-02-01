1-Feb-2022 1:09 PM
Boeing formally launches 777-8 Freighter with Qatar Airways as launch customer
Boeing formally launched (31-Jan-2022) the 777-8 Freighter and announced Qatar Airways will serve as the launch customer. Boeing stated the 777-8 Freighter will offer payload capacity "nearly identical" to the 747-400F, while bringing a 25% improvement in fuel efficiency, emissions and operating costs. Qatar Airways has signed a deal for 34 aircraft with options for 16 more. Under the agreement, the carrier will convert 20 of its 60 777X family orders to the 777-8 Freighter. Qatar Airways is also ordering two current 777 Freighters. [more - original PR]