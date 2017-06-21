Boeing forecasts expansive growth in aerospace services market

Boeing released (20-Jun-2017) its 'Services Market Outlook' forecast for aerospace services demand at the 2017 Paris Air Show, projecting the need for "expansive" services valued at USD2.6 trillion dollars in 10 years, and USD8.5 trillion in 20 years. Key highlights include:

Tremendous potential for growth in:

Maintenance, engineering and upgrades; Information services and analytics; Training and professional services;

Commercial and government aircraft and services trends show customers are relying on technology and data to drive smarter business decisions and improve the commercial passenger experience;

Advances in connectivity are also making it easier to predict and respond to the forces that impact the success of aircraft and those they serve;

North America and Europe will remain the largest commercial services markets;

Asia will be the fastest growth market for commercial services over the next 10 years will occur in Asia. The Middle East will also grow strongly. [more - original PR]