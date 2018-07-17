Boeing forecasts demand for 42,730 new aircraft and USD8.8 trillion in services over next 20 years

Boeing released (17-Jul-2018) its 20 year commercial aircraft and services market forecast. The company projected demand for 42,730 new aircraft with more than 100 seats over the period, valued at USD6.35 trillion. The forecast is 4.1% higher than the company's previous outlook. Boeing also projected the value of the aircraft services market over the same period will be USD8.8 trillion. The services market is projected to grow at 4.2% p/a, outpacing world fleet growth. Including aircraft that will be retained, the global fleet is projected to double in size to 48,540 by 2037. Key forecast highlights:

Regional jets (under 90 seats): 2320 aircraft valued at USD110 billion;

Narrowbody (90 and above): 31,360 aircraft valued at USD3480 billion (forecast raised by 6.1%);

Widebody: 8070 aircraft valued at USD2480 billion;

Freighter widebody: 980 aircraft valued at USD280 billion;

Regional breakdown: Asia Pacific: 16,930 aircraft and USD3365 in services; North America: 8800 aircraft and USD1850 billion in services; Europe: 8490 aircraft and USD1875 billion in services; Middle East: 2990 aircraft and USD745 billion in services; Latin America: 3040 aircraft and USD515 billion in services; Russia /CIS: 1290 aircraft and USD265 billion in services; Africa: 1190 aircraft and USD215 billion in services; Total: 42,370 aircraft and USD8830 billion in services. [more - original PR]

