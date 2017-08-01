Boeing projects India will take 5% of all aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years

Boeing forecast (31-Jul-2017) demand for 2100 new aircraft in India over the next 20 years, valued at USD290 billion. Key forecast highlights:

Regional jets (90 seats and below): 10 aircraft, valued at less than USD1 billion;

Narrowbody (90–230 seats): 1,780 aircraft, valued at USD195 billion;

Small widebody (200 – 300 seats): 180 aircraft, USD50 billion;

Medium/Large widebody (300 seats and above): 130 aircraft, USD45 billion;

Total: 2,100 aircraft (5.1% of world total), valued at USD290 billion (4.8% of world total).

Other key findings from Boeing's annual outlook for India include:

Traffic growth is more than 20%, far exceeding the global average of 7.3%;

Domestic passenger traffic increased 23% from 2016;

LCCs continue to account for more than 60% of all flights.



Boeing senior VP Asia Pacific and India sales Dinesh Keskar commented: "The increasing number of passengers combined with a strong exchange rate, low fuel prices and high load factor bodes well for India's aviation market, especially for the low cost carriers". This is the highest forecast for India, with the forecast to be increased in 2018 depending on how the regional connectivity scheme develops. [more - original PR]