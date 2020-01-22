Boeing estimates ungrounding of 737 MAX will begin in mid 2020

Boeing announced (21-Jan-2020) it is informing customers and suppliers that it is estimating the ungrounding of the 737 MAX will begin during mid 2020. This estimate is subject to Boeing's ongoing attempts to address known schedule risks and further developments that may arise in connection with the certification process. It also accounts for the "rigorous scrutiny" regulatory authorities are applying to their review of the 737 MAX's flight control system and the Joint Operations Evaluation Board process, which determines pilot training requirements. Boeing stated it remains for the US FAA and other global regulators to determine when the 737 MAX returns to service. [more - original PR]