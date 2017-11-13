Emirates signs commitment for 40 787-10s

Emirates announced (12-Nov-2017) a commitment to purchase 40 Boeing 787-10 aircraft. The agreement, including aircraft and related equipment, is valued at USD15.1 billion at current list prices. The aircraft will be delivered from 2022. Some will be replacements and others will support future network growth. The aircraft will be delivered in a mix of two and three class configurations, potentially seating between 240 and 330 passengers. The agreement includes conversion rights to change the aircraft to 787-9s and the airline is evaluating engine options. Emirates chairman and CEO Sheik Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: "We see the 787 as a great complement to our 777 and A380 fleet, providing us with more flexibility to serve a range of destinations". Sheikh Ahmed added: "Today's announcement also speaks to our confidence in the future of aviation in the UAE and the region". The agreement increases the number of new 787 orders and commitments for 2017 to more than 180 and overall orders and commitments for the 787-10 to more than 210. Emirates now has commitments for 204 Boeing widebody aircraft. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]