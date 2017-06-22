El Al and Boeing finalise order for three 787 aircraft

El Al and Boeing finalised (21-Jun-2017) an order for two Boeing 787-8 and one 787-9 aircraft, firming up additional commitments originally announced in 2015. The order is valued at USD729 million at current list prices. The carrier now holds six unfilled orders for 787s, with lease agreements in place for a further seven. El Al operates a fleet of more than 40 aircraft including 737NGs, 747s, 767s and 777s. The Tel Aviv based carrier is set to take delivery of its first 787-9 later in summer 2017. [more - original PR]