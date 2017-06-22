Donghai Airlines announces selection of 10 737 MAX 10 aircraft

Donghai Airlines and Boeing announced (21-Jun-2017) the airline's decision to convert 10 737 MAXs on order to 737 MAX 10s. The order, valued at USD1.2 billion at current list prices, will be posted to the Boeing orders and deliveries website once all contingencies are cleared. The Shenzhen-based carrier will join the 737 MAX 10 launch customer team. Donghai Airlines, which started freighter operations in 2006 and expanded to offer passenger services in 2014, currently has a fleet of 15 737-800s serving more than 35 cities across China. With an extended network, the Shenzhen-based carrier plans to start international long haul services between 2021 and 2023 and grow its fleet to 100 aircraft by 2025. [more - original PR]