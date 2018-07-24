Boeing delivers first direct buy 737-800 to JEJU Air

JEJU Air and Boeing marked (23-Jul-2018) the delivery of the airline's first direct-buy 737-800. With this delivery, the carrier will become the first LCC in Korea to own and operate a 737-800. JEJU Air president and CEO Seok-Joo Lee stated: "This milestone delivery marks the beginning of a new era for Jeju Air as we continue to revolutionise Korea's dynamic commercial aviation industry... Owning and operating our own airplanes will further differentiate Jeju Air and our local competitors. We are fully prepared to introduce this new airplane into our expanding fleet and they will play an integral role in our growth strategy". [more - original PR]