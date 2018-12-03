Boeing delivers Fiji Airways' first 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Boeing delivered (30-Nov-2018) Fiji Airways first of five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The carrier is the first in the Pacific Islands to operate the aircraft. The aircraft is configured with up to 178 seats in two class configuration and equipped with CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, and other airframe enhancements to improve performance and reduce operating costs. In addition to fleet modernisation, Fiji Airways will use Boeing Global Services to enhance operations, including Airplane Health Management to generate real time, predictive service alerts, and Software Distribution Tools for secure management of digital ground based data and efficient software parts management. 737 MAX 8 aircraft have a range of 3550 nautical miles, 600 more than previous 737 models, while providing a 14% increase fuel efficiency. [more - original PR]