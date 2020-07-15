Boeing deliveries for 2Q2020 fall to just 20 aircraft

Boeing reported (14-Jul-2020) it delivered 20 aircraft in 2Q2020, comprising:

Boeing EVP of enterprise operations, CFO and interim leader of communications Greg Smith reported 2Q2020 deliveries "reflect the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our operations that included a shutdown of our commercial airplane production for several weeks". Boeing has been working with customers on specific timing and adjustment to deliveries and will continue to do so, said Mr Smith. In addition it continue to "closely monitor the commercial marketplace by staying very engaged with our customers around the globe to fully understand short term and long term requirements" which will inform current and future production rates. [more - original PR]