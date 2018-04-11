11-Apr-2018 10:50 AM
Boeing debuts five new MRO and analytics products
Boeing announced (10-Apr-2018) five new products and services across its services portfolios, all geared towards continuing enhanced digital transformation and MRO value improvement:
- Self-Service Analytics by Boeing AnalytX: A new customer requested capability called which allows subscribing customers to access their applications' data, using new analytics tools. The service provides millions of records and will enable customers to find new insights and opportunities to meet business goals. Select customers will be able to use self-service analytics starting from Apr-2018;
- Rapid response capability allowing emergent parts and engineering modifications to be made quickly, delivering more affordable, fit-for-purpose modifications. Based in San Antonio, Texas the rapid response centre is in a 59,000sqft dedicated hangar that fits a Boeing 747-8 or C-5 Galaxy;
- Service Bulletin Value Tool: Interactive tool powered by Boeing AnalytX which allows customers to better understand which of more than 1000 current service bulletins should be implemented in their fleet, using their own cost and savings benefit parameters. The free tool is available to existing customers through myBoeingfleet;
- Aviator: Offered through Boeing subsidiary Jeppesen. Aviator hjas introduced new features to an all-in-one app that provides centralised access to a seamless, integrated suite of airline electronic flight bag tools;
- Boeing has received regulatory approval and is the first globally to offer repair capabilities for 737 MAX LEAP-1B inlets at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston. The achievement represents further investment in support of Boeing's Nacelle Exchange Program, which launched in Feb-2017. [more - original PR]