Boeing continues to assume 737 MAX will return to service in 4Q2019

Boeing reported (23-Oct-2019) it has developed software and training updates for the 737 MAX and continues to work with the US FAA and global civil aviation authorities to complete remaining steps toward certification and readiness for return to service. These regulatory authorities will determine the timing and conditions of return to service in each relevant jurisdiction. For purposes of its 3Q2019 results, the company has assumed that regulatory approval of the 737 MAX return to service begins in 4Q2019 and that it will gradually increase the 737 production rate from 42 per month to 57 per month by late 2020. Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company's "top priority remains the safe return to service of the 737 MAX, and we're making steady progress". [more - original PR]